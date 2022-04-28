Juniper Golf Course_website.jpg

The Larry Watson Senior League played at Juniper Hill this week. Here are the results.

Flight 1

Doug Marshall, first gross (73); Darrell Smith, second gross (77); Warren Mitchell, third gross (78); Troy Woody, fourth gross (78); Brad Reynolds, first net (68); Bert White, second net (68); Jeff Bibb, third net (69); Danny Bailey, fourth net (69).

Flight 2

Donnie Cloud, first gross (77); Bryan McCoy, second gross (81); Tom Riffe, third gross (82); fourth gross (83); Wallace Fawbush, first net (63); Bob Karsner, second net (64); Donnie Rodgers, third net (67): Ken Phillips, fourth net (67).

Skins: Jeff Bibb (No. 1), Doug Marshall (No. 3), Troy Woody (No. 5), Gary Smith (No. 6), Darrell Smith, eagle (No. 8), Brad Kays (No. 10), Ken Phillips (No. 12).

Women’s clinics schedule

Women’s golf clinics will be held at Juniper Hill on Monday, May 2, 9 and 16, and Wednesday, May 4, 11 and 18. The time is 5:15-6:30 p.m.

To sign up, call the pro shop at 502-875-8559.

PGA Junior League signups

PGA Junior League signups are underway. To sign up junior players, go to pgajuniorleague.com. The first “Hill Raiser” practice will be Saturday, May 14 from 3-5 p.m. at Juniper Hill Golf Course. Call 502-875-8559 for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription