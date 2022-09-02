The Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 51 golfers participating.

First Flight: Elaine Cloud, first low gross; Judy Halasek, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Linda Moore, first low net; Cheryl Copley, second low net.

Juniper ladies golf news logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription