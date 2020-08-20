The Juniper Hill Ladies Club Championship will be a one-day tournament this year on Aug. 29. The deadline to sign up is Monday evening, Aug. 24.
To sign up, email juniperladiesgolf@gmail.com. This is a flighted stroke play event with scheduled tee times.
Wednesday Ladies League
The Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 37 golfers participating.
First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Linda Moore, second low gross; Brenda Shipp, first low net; Aggie Hampton, second low net.
Second Flight: Barbara Terrell, first low gross; Janice Anglin, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Susan Goins, first low net (SCP); Sue Wood, second low net.
Third Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Lisa Frye, second low gross; Dusty Nelson, first low net; Jill Lancaster, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross; Nina Sue Rice, second low gross; Anne Hilen, first low net (SCP): Ruth Hinkle, second low net.
Low putts: Connie Wiard, 29.
Chip-ins: Susan Goins (No. 1), Margaret Hanly (No. 12), Anne Hilen (No. 15).
Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned, and everyone will play from the Wildcat tees.
The Wednesday Ladies League had away play Monday at Lakeside in Lexington. There were 20 golfers who participated.
First Flight: Aggie Hampton, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, first low net.
Second Flight: Julie Dawson, first low gross; Barb Reynolds, first low net.
Third Flight: Dusty Nelson, first low gross (SCP); Donna Greer, first low net.
Low putts: Charlotte Pyles 28.
Chip-ins: Dionne Fields (No. 1), Julie Dawson (No. 8).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.