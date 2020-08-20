Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Ladies Club Championship will be a one-day tournament this year on Aug. 29. The deadline to sign up is Monday evening, Aug. 24.

To sign up, email juniperladiesgolf@gmail.com. This is a flighted stroke play event with scheduled tee times.

Wednesday Ladies League

The Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 37 golfers participating.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Linda Moore, second low gross; Brenda Shipp, first low net; Aggie Hampton, second low net.

Second Flight: Barbara Terrell, first low gross; Janice Anglin, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Susan Goins, first low net (SCP); Sue Wood, second low net.

Third Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Lisa Frye, second low gross; Dusty Nelson, first low net; Jill Lancaster, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross; Nina Sue Rice, second low gross; Anne Hilen, first low net (SCP): Ruth Hinkle, second low net.

Low putts: Connie Wiard, 29.

Chip-ins: Susan Goins (No. 1), Margaret Hanly (No. 12), Anne Hilen (No. 15).

Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned, and everyone will play from the Wildcat tees.

The Wednesday Ladies League had away play Monday at Lakeside in Lexington. There were 20 golfers who participated.

First Flight: Aggie Hampton, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, first low net.

Second Flight: Julie Dawson, first low gross; Barb Reynolds, first low net.

Third Flight: Dusty Nelson, first low gross (SCP); Donna Greer, first low net.

Low putts: Charlotte Pyles 28.

Chip-ins: Dionne Fields (No. 1), Julie Dawson (No. 8).

