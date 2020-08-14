Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Late Swingers Golf League and Wednesday Ladies Golf League played at Juniper Hill this week.

Late Swingers League

The Late Swingers played Thursday with 45 golfers participating.

First Flight: Aggie Hampton, first low gross; Tara Purvis, second low gross; Adisyn Fox, first low net; Brenda Shipp, second low net.

Second Flight: Terry Tracey, first low gross; Tammy McMichael, second low gross; Natalie Srutowski, first low net; Robin Moore, second low net.

Third Flight: Esther Wilhoyte, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Jenny Bannister, second low gross; Dusty Nelson, first low net; Audie Rodgers, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Jill Lancaster, first low gross; Alicia Boyd, second low gross; Leigh Ann Bates, first low net; Dionne Fields, second low net.

Wildcat: Ruth Hinkle, first low net.

Golf 101: Rhonda Love, first low gross.

Chip-in: Natalie Srutowski (No. 2).

Everyone plays the back nine Thursday.

Wednesday Ladies League

The league had 37 golfers participating this week.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Judy Halasek, second low gross; Charlotte Pyles, first low net; Connie Wiard, second low net.

Second Flight: Barb Reynolds, first low gross; Susan Goins, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Glenda Abrams, first low net; Shirley Rodgers, second low net.

Third Flight: Stacey McClellan, first low gross; Carol Payton, second low gross; Dusty Nelson, first low net; Dionne Fields, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross.

Low putts: Judy Halasek, Helen Hawkins, 29.

Chip-ins: Debbie Wash (No. 4), Cheryl Copley (No. 5), Susan Goins (No. 5), Glenda Abrams (No. 12), Helen Hawkins (No. 18), Fran Terhune (No. 18).

Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned.

