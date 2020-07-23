Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Wednesday Ladies Golf League at Juniper Hill played this week with 42 golfers participating.

Next week’s format will be make your own foursome, and tee times will be assigned.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Cheryl Copley, second low gross; Aggie Hampton, first low net; Charlotte Pyles, second low net (scorecard playoff).

Second Flight: Julie Dawson, first low gross; Janice Anglin, second low gross (SCP); Billie Lee, first low net; Cathy Kays, second low net.

Third Flight: Carol Payton, first low gross; Stacey McClellan, second low gross; Merrilee Warren, first low net; Lisa Frye, second low net (SCP).

Fourth Flight: Anne Hilen, first low gross (SCP); Helen Hawkins, second low gross; Ruth Hinkle, first low net; Donna Greer, second low net (SCP).

Low putts: Rose Caudle, Connie Goins, 31.

Chip-ins: Billie Lee (No. 4), Merrilee Warren (No. 8), Bonnie Wise (No. 10), Julie Dawson (No. 12), Donna Greer (No. 12).

The Juniper Hill Ladies had away play Monday at Houston Oaks in Paris with 19 golfers participating.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Natalie Britton, second low gross; Teresa Prather, first low net; Charlotte Pyles, second low net.

Second Flight: Natalie Srutowski, first low gross; Pam Rhodes, second low gross; Julie Dawson, first low net; Donna Greer, second low net.

Low putts: Charlotte Pyles, 24.

Chip-in: Donna Greer (No. 9).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription