The Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 52 golfers participating.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Connie Wiard, second low gross; Linda Moore, first low net; Marcie Mathews, second low net.

Second Flight: Charlotte Nelson, first low gross; Nina Sue Rice, second low gross; Helen Hawkins, first low net; Sherry Ison, second low net.

Third Flight: Melinda Holbert, first low gross; Barb Terrell, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Carolyn Sheffield, first low net; Maxine Hardesty, second low net (SCP).

Fourth Flight: Carol Payton, first low gross; Donna Grimes, second low gross; Merrilee Warren, first low net; Sherry White, second low net.

Low putts: Connie Wiard and Linda Moore, 29

Chip-ins: Cheryl Copley (No. 6), Helen Hawkins (No. 7), Carla Tillett (No. 7), Connie Wiard (No. 8), Judy Halasek (No. 17)

Next week’s format is buddy/buddy. There will be a short business meeting at 8:45 a.m. followed by a shotgun start for play at 9 a.m.

Away play is scheduled for Monday, June 20 at the Golf Club at Widows Watch in Nicholasville. Tee times will be assigned beginning at 8 a.m.

