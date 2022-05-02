Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Wednesday Ladies Golf League played last week at Juniper Hill with 49 golfers participating.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Elaine Cloud, second low gross; Connie Wiard, first low net (scorecard playoff); Judy Halasek, second low net.

Second Flight: Charlotte Nelson, first low gross; Julie Dawson, second low gross (SCP); Trina Rhoads, first low net; Rose Caudle, second low net.

Third Flight: Sherry Ison, first low gross; Audie Rodgers, second low gross; Elizabeth Coleman, first low net; Dawn Redmon, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Linda Magee, first low gross; Paula Wells, second low gross; Mary Rhodes, first low net; Donna Grimes, second low net.

Low putts: Charlotte Pyles, 29

Chip-ins: Sherry Ison (No. 1), Lisa Brewer (No. 8)

Away play is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 at Kearney Hill. Tee times will be assigned, and Juniper participants will be playing with golfers from the Lexington Ladies Golf Association.

Starting this month and continuing until end of September, the league will have a shotgun start on the first and third Wednesday of the month. The second and fourth Wednesday will be assigned tee times.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription