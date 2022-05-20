Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 54 golfers participating.

First Flight: Donna McNeil, first low gross; Connie Goins, second low gross; Linda Moore, first low net; Judy Halasek, second low net.

Second Flight: Trinta Cox, first low gross; Sherry Ison, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Rose Caudle, first low net; Susan Goins, second low net.

Third Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Kitty Werner, second low gross; Lisa Goins, first low net; Paula Wells, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Donna Grimes, first low gross; Mary Rhodes, second low gross; Sherry White, first low net; Dionne Fields, second low net.

Low putts: Donna McNeil, 24

Chip-ins: Julie Dawson (No. 1), Fran Terhune (No. 1), Donna McNeil (No. 2), Shirley Rodgers (No. 7)

Next week’s format is make your own foursome.

Away play is scheduled for Monday, June 20 at the Golf Club at Widows Watch in Nicholasville. Tee times will be assigned beginning at 8 a.m.

