The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 37 golfers participating.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Aggie Hampton, second low gross; Brenda Shipp, first low net (scorecard playoff); Charlotte Pyles, second low net.

