The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 40 golfers participating.

First Flight: Elaine Cloud, first low gross; Teresa Prather, second low gross; Brenda Shipp, first low net; Judy Halasek, second low net.

Second Flight: Sandra Shelton, first low gross; Barb Reynolds, second low gross; Elizabeth Coleman, first low net; Lisa Frye, second low net.

Third Flight: Maxine Hardesty, first low gross; Carol Payton, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Sherry White, first low net; Dusty Nelson, second low net.

Low putts: Elaine Cloud, 28

Chip-ins: Dusty Nelson (No. 9), Maxine Hardesty (No. 15), Shirley Wilhoite (No. 16)

Next week’s format is flighted, and there will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Away play is scheduled for Monday, June 20 at the Golf Club at Widows Watch in Nicholasville. Tee times will be assigned beginning at 8 a.m.

