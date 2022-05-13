Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Wednesday Ladies Golf League and Late Swingers Golf League played this week at Juniper Hill.

Wednesday Ladies Golf League

The league played Wednesday morning with 57 golfers participating.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Aggie Hampton, second low gross; Linda Moore, first low net; Brenda Shipp, second low net.

Second Flight: Barb Reynolds, first low gross; Diane Nelson, second low gross; Sandra Shelton, first low net; Susan Spoonamore, second low net.

Third Flight: Stacey McClellan, first low gross; Ruth Hinkle, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Rose Caudle, first low net (SCP); Susan Goins, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Bonnie Wise, second low gross; Maxine Hardesty, first low net (SCP); Sue Wood, second low net (SCP).

Fifth Flight: Dusty Nelson, first low gross; Donna Greer, second low gross (SCP); Merri Lee Warren, first low net; Mary Rhodes, second low net.

Low putts: Linda Moore, Charlotte Nelson and Brenda Shipp, 30

Chip-ins: Linda Magee (No. 5), Elaine Cloud (No. 14), Susan Spoonamore (No. 15), Dusty Nelson (No. 18), Bonnie Wise (No. 5 and No. 13).

Wednesday’s format is buddy/buddy with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. There will be a business meeting at 8:30 a.m.

Away play is scheduled for Tuesday at Kearney Hill in Lexington. Tee times will be assigned, and Juniper golfers will be playing with golfers from the Lexington Ladies Golf Association.

Late Swingers Golf League

The league played on Thursday with 36 golfers participating.

First Flight: Donna McNeil, first low gross; Carolyn Paul, second low gross; Kim Wooldridge, first low net; Terry Tracey second low net.

Second Flight: Jenny Bannister, first low gross; Tara Clark, second low gross; Susan Goins, first low net; Ruth Hinkle, second low net.

Third Flight: Carla Tillett, first low gross; Sharon Edwards, second low gross; Jill Lancaster, first low net; Lee Ann May, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Kathy Oak, first low gross; Merri Lee Warren, second low gross; Cory Kowalski, first low net; Dionne Fields, second low net.

Low putts: Jenny Bannister, 15

