The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club held an email vote to elect officers for 2021.
Those serving will be Glenda Abrams, handicap chair; Donna McNeil, tournament chair; Jenny Bannister, secretary/treasurer; Ruth Hinkle, Wednesday Ladies Day League administrator; and Teresa Prather, Thursday Late Swingers’ administrator.
• The JHLGC held its end of the year “Haunting on the Hill” event on Saturday with 13 teams and 51 golfers participating.
First gross, 157: Linda Moore, Brenda Shipp, Judy Halasek, Julie Dawson.
Second gross, 161: Natalie Britton, Terry Tracey, Carol Ferguson, Carolyn Paul.
Third gross, 163: PJ Johnson, Barbara Terrell, Connie Goins, Charlotte Pyles.
First net, 121: Leigh Ann Bates, Lee Ann May, Alicia Boyd, Jill Lancaster.
Second net, 128: Cathy Kays, Carol Payton, Dusty Nelson, Donna McNeil.
Third net, 133: Norma Wigglesworth, Anne Hilen, Ruth Hinkle, Lisa Frye.
Good sportsman: Melinda Holbert, Jill LeMaster, Sue Wood, Jenny Bannister.
The tournament was also a fundraiser, collecting $630 for the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center’s breast cancer research.
