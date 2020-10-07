100920.JuniperNews_submitted.jpg

Juniper Hill Golf Course was shrouded in fog when players showed up for the "Haunting on the Hill" event played Saturday. (Photo submitted)

 

The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club held an email vote to elect officers for 2021.

Those serving will be Glenda Abrams, handicap chair; Donna McNeil, tournament chair; Jenny Bannister, secretary/treasurer; Ruth Hinkle, Wednesday Ladies Day League administrator; and Teresa Prather, Thursday Late Swingers’ administrator.

• The JHLGC held its end of the year “Haunting on the Hill” event on Saturday with 13 teams and 51 golfers participating.

First gross, 157: Linda Moore, Brenda Shipp, Judy Halasek, Julie Dawson.

Second gross, 161: Natalie Britton, Terry Tracey, Carol Ferguson, Carolyn Paul.

Third gross, 163: PJ Johnson, Barbara Terrell, Connie Goins, Charlotte Pyles.

First net, 121: Leigh Ann Bates, Lee Ann May, Alicia Boyd, Jill Lancaster.

Second net, 128: Cathy Kays, Carol Payton, Dusty Nelson, Donna McNeil.

Third net, 133: Norma Wigglesworth, Anne Hilen, Ruth Hinkle, Lisa Frye.

Good sportsman: Melinda Holbert, Jill LeMaster, Sue Wood, Jenny Bannister.

The tournament was also a fundraiser, collecting $630 for the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center’s breast cancer research.

