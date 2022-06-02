The Wednesday Ladies Golf League and the Larry Watson Senior League recently played at Juniper Hill Golf Course, and the Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club held a Memorial Day tournament.
Wednesday Ladies League
The league played this week with 42 golfers participating.
First Flight: Elaine Cloud, first low gross; Connie Goins, second low gross; Aggie Hampton, first low net; Charlotte Pyles, second low net.
Second Flight: Debbie Wash, first low gross; Ruth Hinkle, second low gross; Rose Caudle, first low net; Karen Liebman, second low net.
Third Flight: Billie Robinson, first low gross; Elizabeth Coleman, second low gross; Glenda Abrams, first low net (scorecard playoff); Barb Terrell, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Shirley Dukes, first low gross; Cathy Kays, second low gross; Mary Rhodes, first low net; Donna Grimes, second low net.
Low putts: Aggie Hampton, 27
Chip-ins: Charlotte Pyles (No. 2), Donna Grimes (No. 4), Fran Terhune (No. 12), Aggie Hampton (No. 13)
Next week’s format is make your own foursome, and there will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Away play is scheduled for Monday, June 20 at the Golf Club at Widows Watch in Nicholasville. Tee times will be assigned beginning at 8 a.m.
Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club
Thirty members played in a Memorial Day tournament.
First Flight: Lesa Hodge, first low gross; Donna McNeil, second low gross; Linda Moore, first low net; Aggie Hampton, second low net.
Second Flight: Jenny Bannister first low gross; Kim Wooldridge, second low gross; Debbie Wash, first low net; Natalie Srutowski, second low net.
Third Flight: Melinda Holbert, first low gross; Sue Wood, second low gross; Cathy Kays, first low net (scorecard playoff); Karen Thompson, second low net.
The Juniper Hill Golf Association is hosting a mixed member-member event on June 11-12. Those participating can sign up in the pro shop. For those who want to play and don’t have a partner, tell the pro shop and a partner can usually be found.
The next event for the Juniper Ladies Golf Club will be a flag tournament on Sunday, June 26. Players should make their own foursome and tee times. The entry fee is $5.
Larry Watson League
The league played a 1-2-3 waltz four-man team event last week.
First: Larry Dukes, Jim Caudle, David Mahoney, Darrell Smith
Second: Terry LaFontaine, Wallace Fawbush, Curtis Smoot, draw
Third: Doug Marshall, Mark Brickner, Mack Baker, Max Cockerell
Skins: Tom Riffe (No. 3), Doug Marshall (No. 4), Troy Woody (No. 12), Ben Boggs (Nos. 13 and 18), Mark Coleman (No. 14).
On Thursday the league played a 666 four-man team net best ball event.
First: Larry Dukes, Jim Beirne, Raymond Casey, Chad Wiard
