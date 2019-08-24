Here are the results of league play this week at Juniper Hill.
Late Swingers
The Juniper Ladies Late Swingers League played Thursday with 48 golfers participating.
Division 1
First Flight: Caroline Paul, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Donna McNeil, first low net; Teresa Prather, second low net
Second Flight: Jane Breidert, first low gross (SCP); Lisa Brewer, second low gross; Esther Wilhoyte, first low net; Carol Ferguson, second low net (SCP)
Division 2
First Flight: Audie Rodgers, first low gross (SCP); Donna Grimes, second low gross; Melinda Holbert, first low net; Wanda Booth, second low net
Wildcat
First Flight: Merri Lee Warren, first low net
Golf 101
First Flight: Kathy Oak, first low gross
Chip-ins: Donna McNeil, Jill LeMaster, Jenny Bannister, Carol Payton
Next week will be Fun Night. Division 1 will play on the front nine, and Division 2, Wildcat and Golf 101 will play on the back nine.
Play begins at 3 p.m.
JHLGC
The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club held a Color Game tournament on Aug. 10. Here are the results.
First place: Teresa Prather, Kim Wooldridge, Susan Spoonamore, Natalie Srutowski
Second place: Linda Moore, Brenda Shipp, Julie Dawson, Lisa Brewer
Third place: Elaine Cloud, Rose Caudle, Sandra Shelton, Judy Trigg
Fourth place: Karen Pilcher, Becky Bibro, Esther Wilhoyte, Charlotte Nelson