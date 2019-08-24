Here are the results of league play this week at Juniper Hill.

Late Swingers

The Juniper Ladies Late Swingers League played Thursday with 48 golfers participating. 

Division 1

First Flight: Caroline Paul, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Donna McNeil, first low net; Teresa Prather, second low net

Second Flight: Jane Breidert, first low gross (SCP); Lisa Brewer, second low gross; Esther Wilhoyte, first low net; Carol Ferguson, second low net (SCP)

Division 2

First Flight: Audie Rodgers, first low gross (SCP); Donna Grimes, second low gross; Melinda Holbert, first low net; Wanda Booth, second low net

Wildcat

First Flight: Merri Lee Warren, first low net

Golf 101

First Flight: Kathy Oak, first low gross

Chip-ins: Donna McNeil, Jill LeMaster, Jenny Bannister, Carol Payton

Next week will be Fun Night. Division 1 will play on the front nine, and Division 2, Wildcat and Golf 101 will play on the back nine.

Play begins at 3 p.m.

JHLGC

The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club held a Color Game tournament on Aug. 10. Here are the results.

First place: Teresa Prather, Kim Wooldridge, Susan Spoonamore, Natalie Srutowski

Second place: Linda Moore, Brenda Shipp, Julie Dawson, Lisa Brewer

Third place: Elaine Cloud, Rose Caudle, Sandra Shelton, Judy Trigg

Fourth place: Karen Pilcher, Becky Bibro, Esther Wilhoyte, Charlotte Nelson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription