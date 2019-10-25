The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club (JHLGC) held its end-of-the-year club meeting and golf tournament, The Haunting on The Hill, on Oct. 5.
JHLGC officers for 2020 are Ruth Hinkle and Teresa Prather, co-administrators; Stacey McClellan and Glenda Abrams, tournament co-chairs; Charlotte Pyles, handicap chair; and Jenny Bannister, secretary-treasurer.
There were 47 women who participated in the golf tournament. Winners were:
First low gross — Linda Moore, Becky Bibro, Lisa Brewer and Julie Dawson; first low net — Leigh Ann Bates, Alicia Boyd, Merri Lee Warren and Shelley Wood; second low gross — Aggie Hampton, Connie Wiard, Susan Goins and Charlotte Nelson; second low net —Donna McNeil, Barbara Reynolds, Shirley Dukes and Janice Anglin; and the Good Sportsmanship Award — Carla Tillett, Wanda Booth, Pat House and Fran Terhune.
Chip-ins were made by Becky Bibro (No. 2), Shirley Dukes (No. 5) and Charlotte Nelson (No. 11).
The club donated $500 and miscellaneous items and gift cards for the Simon House. The Simon House is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and other services to homeless women who are pregnant or have children.