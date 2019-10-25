102619.Glf-JHLGCLastEvent_submitted.jpg

The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club (JHLGC) held its end-of-the-year club meeting and golf tournament, The Haunting on The Hill, on Oct. 5.

JHLGC officers for 2020 are Ruth Hinkle and Teresa Prather, co-administrators; Stacey McClellan and Glenda Abrams, tournament co-chairs; Charlotte Pyles, handicap chair; and Jenny Bannister, secretary-treasurer.

There were 47 women who participated in the golf tournament. Winners were:

The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club recently collected $500 and miscellaneous items and gift cards for the Simon House. Presenting the items to the Simon House were club members Linda Moore, Billie Lee and Shirley Rodgers. Pictured from left are Moore, Robinson, Simon House Executive Director Rachelle Foley, AmeriCorps Economic Empowerment Corps member Lindsay Raisor and Rodgers. (Photo submitted)

First low gross — Linda Moore, Becky Bibro, Lisa Brewer and Julie Dawson; first low net — Leigh Ann Bates, Alicia Boyd, Merri Lee Warren and Shelley Wood; second low gross — Aggie Hampton, Connie Wiard, Susan Goins and Charlotte Nelson; second low net —Donna McNeil, Barbara Reynolds, Shirley Dukes and Janice Anglin; and the Good Sportsmanship Award — Carla Tillett, Wanda Booth, Pat House and Fran Terhune.

Chip-ins were made by Becky Bibro (No. 2), Shirley Dukes (No. 5) and Charlotte Nelson (No. 11).

The club donated $500 and miscellaneous items and gift cards for the Simon House. The Simon House is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and other services to homeless women who are pregnant or have children.

