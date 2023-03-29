The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club, consisting of two leagues, begins play next month. Those interested in joining are encouraged to check out the club at the website www.jhlgc.org or on Facebook.
Beginners are welcome, and there will be a women’s golf 101 clinic on April 18, April 21, April 25 and April 28 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Juniper Hill Golf Course.
Women interested in the clinic can call the pro shop at 502-875-9559 or visit the website for more information.
The Wednesday Ladies Day Golf League was established in the late 1950s. Its goals are to promote competitive 18-hole play for ladies and to promote friendship and camaraderie. This league has various formats of play each week and monthly away play at area golf courses.
League play starts on Wednesday, April 12. For the month of April, there will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. This league is open to any lady golfer 18 years of age and older. Guests are always welcome to play but will not be eligible for weekly prizes. Any questions should be emailed to juniperwedladies@yahoo.com. The last day of league play will be the last week of September.
The Thursday Night Late Swingers was established in 1980 to promote and support women’s golf in and around the Frankfort area. This league was originally designed for working women to play nine holes each Thursday evening; however, all women are invited to play.
The league starts play on Thursday, April 13. Play can begin as early as 1 p.m., but everyone must tee off no later than 5:30 p.m. All females ages 12 and over are eligible to join the Late Swingers league.
Females under 12 must have permission from the Director of Golf before being accepted into the league. There is also a Golf 101 flight for ladies who are new to golf. This flight tees off around 5 or 5:30 and plays four holes each week until they feel comfortable with the rules and the course.
Guests are always welcome to play but will not be eligible for weekly prizes. Questions should be emailed to lateswingers@yahoo.com. The last day of league play will be the last week of September.
The season opener tournament will be “The Color Game” on Saturday, April 22. Golfers make their own tee times and foursomes. This is a two-tournament event. The first is a team score for “The Color Game” and the second is individual stroke play by flight.
The cost will be $10 ($5 for each). A signup sheet will be available at the pro shop starting on April 10. You must be a member of the Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club to participate in this tournament.
