The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club, consisting of two leagues, begins play next month. Those interested in joining are encouraged to check out the club at the website www.jhlgc.org or on Facebook.

Beginners are welcome, and there will be a women’s golf 101 clinic on April 18, April 21, April 25 and April 28 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

Juniper ladies golf news logo

