Ladies league play at Juniper Hill Golf Course will begin in April, and organizational meetings will be next month.
The leagues are open to female golfers of all ages and level of play. Those interested in joining a league can check out the website www.jhlgc.org or Facebook.
The 2022 Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club (JHLGC) organizational meeting will be Tuesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Late Swingers organizational meeting will begin immediately after at 6:15 p.m., and the Wednesday Ladies Day Golf League’s organizational meeting will follow at 6:45 p.m. Those interested in joining the Zoom meeting need to email juniperladies@gmail.com.
The Wednesday Ladies Day Golf League was established in the late 1950s. Its goal is to promote competitive 18-hole play for ladies and to promote friendship and camaraderie. This league has various formats of play each week and monthly away play at area golf courses.
The league starts on Wednesday, April 13. For the month of April, tee times will be assigned starting at 9:30 a.m. This league is open to any female golfer 18 years of age and older. For more information, email juniperwedladies@yahoo.com.
The Thursday Night Late Swingers was established in 1980 to promote and support women’s golf in and around the Frankfort area. This league was originally designed for working women to play nine holes each Thursday evening; however, all ladies are invited to play.
The league starts on Thursday, April 14. Play can begin as early as 1 p.m., but everyone must tee off no later than 5:30 p.m. All females ages 12 and over are eligible to join the Late Swingers League. Females under 12 must have permission from the Director of Golf before being accepted into the league. For more information, email lateswingers@yahoo.com.
