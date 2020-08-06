The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club played a low gross/low net tournament last weekend with 48 golfers participating.
First Flight: Becky Bibro, first low gross; Cherie Stivers, second low gross; Robin Moore, first low net; Natalie Britton, second low net.
Second Flight: Tara Clark, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Susan Spoonamore, second low gross (SCP); Tammy McMichael, first low net; Julie Dawson, second low net.
Third Flight: Melinda Holbert, first low gross; Jill LeMaster, second low gross; Lisa Frye, first low net; Dusty Nelson, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Ruth Hinkle, first low net.
The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 41 golfers participating.
First Flight: Judy Halasek, first low gross; Connie Wiard, second low gross; Robin Moore, first low net; Aggie Hampton, second low net.
Second Flight: Barb Reynolds, first low gross; Cathy Kays, second low gross; Sherry Ison, first low net; Barb Terrell, second low net.
Third Flight: Audie Rodgers, first low gross; Stacey McClellan, second low gross; Carol Payton, first low net; Pat House, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Linda Moore, first low gross; Nina Sue Rice, second low gross; Ruth Hinkle, first low net (SCP); Donna Greer, second low net.
Low putts: Barb Reynolds, Billie Robinson, 27.
Chip-ins: Audie Rodgers (No. 5), PJ Johnson (No. 7), Linda Moore (No. 10), Susan Goins (No. 12), Cathy Kays (No. 16), Fran Terhune (No. 16).
Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned.
Away play for August is scheduled at Lakeside in Lexington on Monday, Aug. 17. You do not have to be a member to play.
For questions, contact juniperwedladies@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.