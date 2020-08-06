Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club played a low gross/low net tournament last weekend with 48 golfers participating.

First Flight: Becky Bibro, first low gross; Cherie Stivers, second low gross; Robin Moore, first low net; Natalie Britton, second low net.

Second Flight: Tara Clark, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Susan Spoonamore, second low gross (SCP); Tammy McMichael, first low net; Julie Dawson, second low net.

Third Flight: Melinda Holbert, first low gross; Jill LeMaster, second low gross; Lisa Frye, first low net; Dusty Nelson, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Ruth Hinkle, first low net.

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 41 golfers participating.

First Flight: Judy Halasek, first low gross; Connie Wiard, second low gross; Robin Moore, first low net; Aggie Hampton, second low net.

Second Flight: Barb Reynolds, first low gross; Cathy Kays, second low gross; Sherry Ison, first low net; Barb Terrell, second low net.

Third Flight: Audie Rodgers, first low gross; Stacey McClellan, second low gross; Carol Payton, first low net; Pat House, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Linda Moore, first low gross; Nina Sue Rice, second low gross; Ruth Hinkle, first low net (SCP); Donna Greer, second low net.

Low putts: Barb Reynolds, Billie Robinson, 27.

Chip-ins: Audie Rodgers (No. 5), PJ Johnson (No. 7), Linda Moore (No. 10), Susan Goins (No. 12), Cathy Kays (No. 16), Fran Terhune (No. 16).

Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned.

Away play for August is scheduled at Lakeside in Lexington on Monday, Aug. 17. You do not have to be a member to play.

For questions, contact juniperwedladies@yahoo.com.

