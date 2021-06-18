Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Late Swingers Ladies League played Thursday with 44 golfers participating.

First Flight: Teresa Prather, first low gross; Tara Purvis, second low gross; Robin Moore, first low net (scorecard playoff); Kim Wooldridge, second low net.

Second Flight: Savannah Salchli, first low gross; Barbara Reynolds, second low gross; Jane Breidert, first low net; Natalie Srutowski, second low net.

Third Flight: Jill LeMaster, first low gross; Esther Wilhoyte, second low gross; Audie Rodgers, first low net; Linda Magee, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Leigh Ann Bates, first low gross; Donna Grimes, second low gross; Shelley Wood, first low net; Sandy Hamill, second low net.

Chip-ins: Sherry White (No. 6), Kim Wooldridge (No. 2), Teresa Prather (No. 6).

