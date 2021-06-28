The Juniper Hill Late Swingers Ladies League played in the Miss Dollie tournament Thursday with 37 golfers participating.

First low gross team: Tara Purvis, Barbara Reynolds and Fran Terhune.

First low net team: Becky Bibro, Diane Nelson, Lori Elder and PJ Johnson (scorecard playoff).

Second low gross team: Donna McNeil, Natalie Scrutowski, Kem Delaney-Ellis and Kathy Oak.

Second low gross team: Aggie Hampson, Susan Goins, Cathy Kays and Karen Thompson, with an eagle on No. 13.

