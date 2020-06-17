For all interested golfers (or future golfers) ages 13 years and younger, the Juniper Hill "Hill Raisers" are beginning practice and taking signups through June 30.

For more information, call Kirk Schooley at the Juniper Hill Golf Course Pro Shop at 502-875-8559.

