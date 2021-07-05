Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played June 30 with 56 golfers participating.

This week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned, and the first tee time will be 8 a.m.

First Flight: Brenda Shipp, first low gross; Elaine Cloud, second low gross; Ann French Thomas, first low net; Judy Halasek, second low net.

Second Flight: Julie Dawson, first low gross; Marcie Mathews, second low gross; Rose Caudle, first low net; Sandra Shelton, second low net.

Third Flight: Shirley Wilhoite, first low gross; Billie Lee, second low gross; Sherry Ison, first low net; Billie Robinson, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Stacey McClellan, second low gross (sorecard playoff); Jill LeMaster, first low net; Shirley Dukes, second low net.

Fifth Flight: Jill Lancaster, first low gross; Anne Hilen, second low gross; Merri Lee Warren, first low net; Nina Sue Rice, second low net (SCP).

Low putts: Rose Caudle, 29

Chip-ins: Jill LeMaster (No. 1), Charlotte Nelson (No. 2), Judy Halasek (No. 2), Glenda Abrams (No. 3), Rose Caudle (No. 7), Bonnie Wise (No. 12), Shirley Wilhoite (No. 14), Mary Rhodes (No. 16), Linda Moore (No. 18)

