The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 60 golfers participating.

First Flight: Elaine Cloud, first low gross; Ann French Thomas, second low gross; Carole Barnsley, first low net; Aggie Hampton, second low net (scorecard playoff).

Juniper ladies golf news logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription