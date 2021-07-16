Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Late Swingers Ladies Golf League played Thursday with 49 golfers participating.

First Flight: Lesa Hodge, first low gross; Teresa Prather, second low gross; Natalie Britton, first low net; Charlotte Nelson, second low net.

Second Flight: Kim Wooldridge, first low gross; Barbara Reynolds, second low gross; Terry Tracey, first low net; Carol Ferguson, second low net.

Third Flight: Jenny Bannister, first low gross; Karen Pilcher, second low gross; Janie Breidert, first low net; Audie Rodgers, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Donna Grimes, first low gross; Linda Magee, second low gross; Leigh Ann Bates, first low net; Sandra Hamill, second low net.

Wildcat Flight: Ruth Hinkle, first low net.

Chip-ins: Audie Rodgers (No. 18), Susan Spoonamore (No. 18), Aggie Hampton (No. 18).

