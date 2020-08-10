The Juniper Hill Late Swingers Golf League played Thursday with 43 golfers participating.
First Flight: Becky Bibro, first low gross; Teresa Prather, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Natalie Britton, first low net (SCP); Connie Wiard, second low net.
Second Flight: Terry Tracey, first low gross; Robin Moore, second low gross; Tara Clark, first low net; Carol Ferguson, second low net.
Third Flight: Susan Spoonamore, first low gross; Carol Payton, second low gross (SCP); Donna Grimes, first low net; Sue Wood, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Lee Ann May, first low gross; Kathy Oak, second low gross; Leigh Ann Bates, first low net; Dionne Fields, second low net.
Wildcat: PJ Johnson, first low net.
Golf 101: Lois Pulliam, first low gross.
