Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Late Swingers Ladies League played Thursday with 31 players participating.

First Flight: Connie Wiard, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Becky Bibro, second low gross (SCP); Aggie Hampton, first low net; Teresa Prather, second low net.

Second Flight: Amy Sneed, first low gross; Carol Ferguson, second low gross; Lori Elder, first low net; Susan Goins, second low net.

Third Flight: Dusty Nelson, first low gross; Cathy Kays, second low gross; Leigh Ann Bates, first low net; Lee Ann May, second low net.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription