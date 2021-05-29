Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Late Swingers Ladies League played Thursday at Juniper Hill with 40 golfers participating.

It was fun night, and one hole was thrown out.

First Flight: Tara Purvis, first low gross; Becky Bibro, second low gross; Robin Moore, first low net; Kim Wooldridge, second low net.

Second Flight: Savannah Salchli, first low gross; Janie Briedert, second low gross; Barbara Reynolds, first low net; Susan Goins, second low net.

Third Flight: Jill LeMaster, first low gross; Melinda Holbert, second low gross; Audie Rodgers, first low net (scorecard playoff); Donna Grimes, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Dionne Fields, first low gross; Karen Thompson, second low gross; Shelley Wood, first low net; Merri Lee Warren, second low net.

Chip-ins: Madison Elder (No. 1).

