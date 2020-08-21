The Juniper Hill Late Swingers Ladies League played Thursday with 45 golfers participating.
First Flight: Lesa Hodge, first low gross; Adisyn Fox, second low gross; Teresa Prather, first low net;Becky Bibro, second low net (scorecard playoff).
Second Flight: Connie Wiard, first low gross (SCP); Phyllis Marshall, second low gross; Kim Wooldridge, first low net; Tara Clark, second low net.
Third Flight: Esther Wilhoyte, first low gross; Audie Rodgers, second low gross; Susan Goins, first low net (SCP); Sue Wood, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Dusty Nelson, first low gross (SCP); Lee Ann May, second low gross; Kathy Oak, first low net; Karen Thompson, second low net.
Wildcat Flight: Ruth Hinkle, first low net.
Everyone plays the front nine on Aug. 27.
