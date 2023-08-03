 The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 47 golfers participating.

Juniper ladies golf news logo

First Flight: Connie Wiard, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Connie Goins, second low gross; Donna McNeil, first low net; Diane Nelson, second low net.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription