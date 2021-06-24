Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 62 golfers participating.

Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned, and the first tee time will be 8 a.m.

 First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Aggie Hampton, second low gross; Connie Wiard, first low net; Judy Halasek, second low net.

Second Flight: Charlotte Pyles, first low gross; Lisa Brewer, second low gross; Marcie Mathews, first low net (scorecard playoff); Barbara Reynolds, second low net (SCP).

Third Flight: Audie Rodgers, first low gross; Janice Anglin, second low gross; Shirley Wilhoite, first low net; Karen Liebman, second low net (SCP).

Fourth Flight: Susan Rodgers, first low gross; Stacey McClellan, second low gross; Billie Robinson, first low net (SCP); Lisa Frye, second low net.

Fifth Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Margaret Hanly, second low gross; Donna Grimes, first low net; Linda Magee, second low net (SCP).

Sixth Flight: Norma Wigglesworth, first low gross; Donna Greer, first low net.

Low putts: Teresa Prather and Debbie Wash (29).

Chip-ins: Dusty Nelson (No. 4), Susan Rodgers (No. 8), Debbie Wash (No. 9), Nina Sue Rice (No. 13), Connie Goins (No. 15), Charlotte Nelson (No. 15).

Eagle: Connie Goins (No. 9).

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies had away play Monday at Golf of the Bluegrass in Nicholasville with 26 golfers making the trip.

First Flight: Linda Moore, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, second low gross; Connie Wiard, first low net; Judy Halasek, second low net (SCP).

Second Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Audie Rodgers, second low gross; Glenda Abrams, first low net (SCP); Ruth Hinkle, second low net.

Low putts, First Flight: Charlotte Pyles (13 for nine holes).

Low putts, Second Flight: Dusty Nelson (12 for nine holes).

Chip-ins: Dusty Nelson (No. 1).

