The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 45 golfers participating.

Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned, and the first tee time will be 8 a.m.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Elaine Cloud, second low gross; Charlotte Pyles, first low net (scorecard playoff); Julie Dawson, second low net.

Second Flight: Susan Spoonamore, first low gross; Rose Caudle, second low gross; Janice Anglin, first low net (SCP); Barbara Reynolds, second low net (SCP).

Third Flight: Billie Lee, first low gross; Kathy Branham, second low gross; Stacey McClellan, first low net (SCP); Cathy Kays, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Glenda Abrams, first low gross; Dusty Nelson, second low gross; Donna Grimes, first low net; Bonnie Wise, second low net.

Fifth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross; Anne Hilen, first low net.

Low putts: Glenda Abrams and Connie Goins, 30

Chip-ins: Helen Hawkins (No. 1), Diane Nelson (No. 1), Anne Hilen (No.17), Barbara Reynolds (No. 2), Shirley Wilhoite (No. 2), Brenda Shipp (No. 2).

