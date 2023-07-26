The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 52 golfers participating.

First Flight: Aggie Hampton, first low gross; Donna McNeil, second low gross; Brenda Shipp, first low net; Judy Halasek, second low net.

