The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 58 golfers participating.

Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned, and the first tee time will be 8 a.m.

Away play for August will be at My Old Kentucky Home Golf Course in Bardstown on Monday, Aug. 23. Tee times will be assigned starting at 9:30 a.m.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Connie Wiard, first low net; Marcie Mathews, second low net.

Second Flight: Charlotte Pyles, first low gross; Lisa Brewer, second low gross; Susan Goins, first low net; Barb Terrell, second low net.

Third Flight: Stacey McClellan, first low gross (SCP); Audie Rodgers, second low gross; Lisa Frye, first low net (SCP); Dawn Redmon, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Linda Magee, first low gross; Shirley Dukes, second low gross; Donna Grimes, first low net; Mary Rhodes, second low net.

Fifth Flight: Ruth Hinkle, first low gross; Anne Hilen, second low gross; Helen Hawkins, first low net; PJ Johnson, second low net.

Low putts: Connie Wiard and Rose Caudle, 28

Chip-ins: Stacey McClellan (No. 4), Fran Terhune (No. 7), Donna Grimes (No. 8), Teresa Prather (No. 11), Rose Caudle (No. 11), Connie Wiard (No. 12), Glenda Abrams (No. 12), Bonnie Wise (No. 15), Merri Lee Warren (No. 18)

