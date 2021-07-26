Juniper ladies golf news logo

Here are the results from last week’s play in the Wednesday Ladies Golf League and the Late Swingers League at Juniper Hill.

Wednesday Ladies League

The league played last week with 59 golfers participating. This week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned, and the first tee time will be 8 a.m.

Away play for August will be at My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown on Monday, Aug. 23. Tee times will be assigned starting at 9:30 a.m.

First Flight: Elaine Cloud, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, second low gross; Teresa Prather, first low net; Connie Wiard, second low net.

Second Flight: Julie Dawson, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Lisa Brewer, second low gross; Sandra Shelton, first low net; Susan Spoonamore, second low net.

Third Flight: Billie Lee, first low gross; Billie Robinson, second low gross; Audie Rodgers, first low net; Karen Liebman, second low net (SCP).

Fourth Flight: Lisa Goins, first low gross; Cathy Kays, second low gross; Elizabeth Coleman, first low net (SCP); Glenda Abrams, second low net (SCP).

Fifth Flight: Linda Magee, first low gross; Carla Tillett, second low gross; Margaret Hanly, first low net; Mary Rhodes, second low net.

Sixth Flight: Nina Sue Rice, first low gross; Fran Terhune, first low net.

Low putts: Cathy Kays, 28

Chip-ins: Cathy Kays (No. 3), Billie Robinson (No. 4), Mary Rhodes (No. 5), Shirley Dukes (No. 6), Margaret Whittet (No. 12), Nina Sue Rice (No. 14), Sandra Shelton (No. 15), Audie Rodgers (No. 17)

Late Swingers League

The Late Swingers League played on Thursday with 38 women participating.

First Flight: Cherie Stivers, first low gross; Lesa Hodge, second low gross; Connie Wiard, first low net; Teresa Prather, second low net.

Second Flight: Amy Sneed, first low gross; Tammy McMichael, second low gross; Barbara Reynolds, first low net; Natalie Srutowski, second low net.

Third Flight: Janie Breidert, first low gross; Susan Goins, second low gross; Karen Pilcher, first low net; Esther Wilhoyte, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Sandra Hamill, first low gross; Lee Ann May, second low gross; Shelley Wood, first low net; Karen Thompson, second low net.

Chip-in: Jill Lancaster (No. 4)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription