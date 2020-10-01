Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 32 golfers participating.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, second low gross (scorecard playoff); Charlotte Pyles, first low net; Julie Dawson, second low net.

Second Flight: Billie Lee, first low gross; Susan Goins, second low gross; Dawn Redmon, first low net; Carol Payton, second low net.

Third Flight: Anne Hilen, first low gross; Helen Hawkins, second low gross; Nina Sue Rice, first low net; Ruth Hinkle, second low net.

Low putts: Charlotte Pyles, 30.

Eagle: Connie Goins (No. 13).

Chip-ins: Dionne Fields (No. 2), Charlotte Pyles (No. 3), PJ Johnson (No. 14).

• The last away play of the year will be at Wheatley on Wednesday. You do not have to be a member of the Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club to play in this event. The sign-up sheet is in the pro shop until Monday. There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

• The “Haunting of the Hill” will be played on Saturday.

• Weather permitting, the last event of the year for the Wednesday Ladies will be scramble on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Tee times will be assigned. You do not have to be a member of the Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club to play.

