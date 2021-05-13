Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 59 golfers participating.

The format for next week’s play is make your own foursome. Tee times will be assigned, and the first tee time will be 8 a.m.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Elaine Cloud, second low gross; Teresa Prather, first low net (scorecard playoff); Ann French Thomas, second low net.

Second Flight: Charlotte Pyles, first low gross; Robin Moore, second low gross; Margaret Whittet, first low net, Rose Caudle, second low net.

Third Flight: Susan Goins, first low gross; Barbara Terrell, second low gross (SCP); Kathy Branham, first low net; Audie Rodgers, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Lisa Frye, first low gross; Lisa Goins, second low gross; Carol Payton, first low net (SCP); Linda Magee, second low net (SCP).

Fifth Flight: Sherry White, first low gross; Shirley Dukes, second low gross; Dawn Redmon, first low net; Pat House, second low net (SCP).

Sixth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross; Anne Hilen, second low gross; Rose Tomlinson, first low net; Donna Greer, second low net.

Low putts: Teresa Prather and Brenda Shipp.

Chip-ins: Helen Hawkins (No. 10), Sherry White (No. 4), Dionne Fields (No. 8), Julie Dawson (No. 9), Margaret Hanly (No. 18).

Eagles: Connie Goins (No. 13).

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription