The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 55 golfers participating.

Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times will be assigned, and the first tee time will be 8 a.m.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Elaine Cloud, second low gross; Charlotte Pyles, first low net; Teresa Prather, second low net.

Second Flight: Barb Reynolds, first low gross; Rose Caudle, second low gross; Sandra Shelton, first low net; Susan Goins, second low net (scorecard playoff).

Third Flight: Karen Liebman, first low gross; Kathy Branham, second low gross; Cathy Kays, first low net; Lisa Goins, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Carla Tillett, first low gross; Bonnie Wise, second low gross; Merri Lee Warren, first low net (SCP); Donna Grimes, second low net.

Fifth Flight: Nina Sue Rice, first low gross (SCP); Ruth Hinkle, second low gross; Helen Hawkins, first low net; PJ Johnson, second low net.

Low putts: Barb Reynolds, 27

Chip-ins: Teresa Prather (No. 3), Barb Reynolds (No. 3), Cathy Kays (No. 3), Diane Nelson (No. 7), Debbie Wash (No. 7), Fran Terhune (No. 7)

