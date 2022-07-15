Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 61 golfers participating.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Linda Moore, second low gross; Aggie Hampton, first low net (scorecard playoff); Ann French Thomas, second low net.

Second Flight: Trinta Cox, first low gross; Charlotte Nelson, second low gross (SCP); Susan Spoonamore, first low net; Charlotte Pyles, second low net (SCP).

Third Flight: Nina Sue Rice, first low gross; Ruth Hinkle, second low gross; Melinda Holbert, first low net; Billie Lee, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Lisa Goins, first low gross; Audie Rodgers, second low gross; Carla Tillett, first low net (SCP); Kathy Branham, second low net.

Fifth Flight: Carol Payton, first low gross; Mary Rhodes, second low gross (SCP); Dusty Nelson, first low net; Donna Greer, second low net.

Low putts: Nina Sue Rice and Billie Robinson, 31

Chip-ins: Susan Rodgers (No. 2), Dionne Fields (No. 3), Ann French Thomas (No. 7), Audie Rodgers (No. 10), Donna Grimes (No. 13), Charlotte Pyles (No. 13).

Next week’s format is buddy/buddy.

