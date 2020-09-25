Juniper ladies golf news logo

 The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 34 golfers participating.

First Flight: Aggie Hampton, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, second low gross; Julie Dawson, first low net; Margaret Whittet, second low net.

Second Flight: Rose Caudle, first low gross; Janice Anglin, second low gross; Susan Goins, first low net (scorecard playoff); Billie Robinson, second low net.

Third Flight: Glenda Abrams, first low gross (SCP); Carol Payton, second low gross; Dionne Fields, first low net; Sherry White, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Nina Sue Rice, first low gross; Norma Wigglesworth, second low gross; Donna Greer, first low net; Fran Terhune, second low net.

Low putts: Shirley Rodgers, 29.

Chip-ins: Ruth Hinkle (No. 11), Sherry White (No. 11), Janice Anglin (No. 12).

• The Juniper Hill Ladies had away play at Perry Park on Monday. There were 23 golfers who made the trip.

First Flight: Aggie Hampton, first low gross; Linda Moore, second low gross; Brenda Shipp, first low net (scorecard playoff); Shirley Rodgers, second low net.

Second Flight: Susan Goins, first low gross; Billie Lee, second low gross; Donna Greer, first low net; Kathy Oak, second low net.

Low putts: Donna Greer, Aggie Hampton, 29.

Chip-ins: Aggie Hampton (No. 1).

• The Juniper Hill two-person best ball event was played Sunday with 38 golfers.

First Flight: Teresa Prather, Natalie Srutowski, first low net; Connie Goins, Charlotte Pyles, second low net.

Second Flight: Aggie Hampton, Susan Goins, first low net; Billie Lee, Billie Robinson, second low net.

Third Flight: Lee Ann May, Jill Lancaster, first low net; Alicia Boyd, Leigh Ann Bates, second low net.

• Next week’s format is make your own foursome. This is the last day of regular play. Tee times are assigned. September is tournament play.

• The last away play of the year will be at Wheatley on Oct. 7. You do not have to be a member of the Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club to play in this event. The sign-up sheet is in the pro shop until Oct. 5. There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

• The “Haunting on the Hill” will be played on Saturday, Oct. 3. The sign-up shot is in the pro shop until Saturday. Morning tee times will be allocated. You do not have to be a member of the Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club to play in this event.

