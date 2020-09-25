The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 34 golfers participating.
First Flight: Aggie Hampton, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, second low gross; Julie Dawson, first low net; Margaret Whittet, second low net.
Second Flight: Rose Caudle, first low gross; Janice Anglin, second low gross; Susan Goins, first low net (scorecard playoff); Billie Robinson, second low net.
Third Flight: Glenda Abrams, first low gross (SCP); Carol Payton, second low gross; Dionne Fields, first low net; Sherry White, second low net.
Fourth Flight: Nina Sue Rice, first low gross; Norma Wigglesworth, second low gross; Donna Greer, first low net; Fran Terhune, second low net.
Low putts: Shirley Rodgers, 29.
Chip-ins: Ruth Hinkle (No. 11), Sherry White (No. 11), Janice Anglin (No. 12).
• The Juniper Hill Ladies had away play at Perry Park on Monday. There were 23 golfers who made the trip.
First Flight: Aggie Hampton, first low gross; Linda Moore, second low gross; Brenda Shipp, first low net (scorecard playoff); Shirley Rodgers, second low net.
Second Flight: Susan Goins, first low gross; Billie Lee, second low gross; Donna Greer, first low net; Kathy Oak, second low net.
Low putts: Donna Greer, Aggie Hampton, 29.
Chip-ins: Aggie Hampton (No. 1).
• The Juniper Hill two-person best ball event was played Sunday with 38 golfers.
First Flight: Teresa Prather, Natalie Srutowski, first low net; Connie Goins, Charlotte Pyles, second low net.
Second Flight: Aggie Hampton, Susan Goins, first low net; Billie Lee, Billie Robinson, second low net.
Third Flight: Lee Ann May, Jill Lancaster, first low net; Alicia Boyd, Leigh Ann Bates, second low net.
• Next week’s format is make your own foursome. This is the last day of regular play. Tee times are assigned. September is tournament play.
• The last away play of the year will be at Wheatley on Oct. 7. You do not have to be a member of the Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club to play in this event. The sign-up sheet is in the pro shop until Oct. 5. There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
• The “Haunting on the Hill” will be played on Saturday, Oct. 3. The sign-up shot is in the pro shop until Saturday. Morning tee times will be allocated. You do not have to be a member of the Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club to play in this event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.