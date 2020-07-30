Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Wednesday Ladies Golf League at Juniper Hill played this week with 37 golfers participating.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Charlotte Pyles, second low gross; Rose Caudle, first low net; Julie Dawson, second low net.

Second Flight: Sherry Ison, first low gross; Glenda Abrams, second low gross; Audie Rodgers, first low net; Billie Lee, second low net.

Third Flight: Sherry White, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Margaret Hanly, second low gross (SCP); Merrilee Warren, first low net; Jill Lancaster, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross; Anne Hilen, second low gross; Nina Sue Rice, first low net; P.J. Johnson, second low net.

Low putts: Cheryl Copley, Pat House.

Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times will be assigned.

Away play for August is scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lakeside in Lexington.

