The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 36 golfers participating.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Linda Moore, second low gross; Charlotte Pyles, first low net; Connie Wiard, second low net.

Second Flight: Janice Anglin, first low gross; Barbara Terrell, second low gross; Shirley Rodgers, first low net; Rose Caudle, second low net.

Third Flight: Cathy Kays, first low gross; Glenda Abrams, second low gross; Jill Lancaster, first low net (scorecard playoff); Dusty Nelson, second low net (SCP).

Fourth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross (SCP); Anne Hilen, second low gross; Ruth Hinkle, first low net (SCP); Donna Greer, second low net.

Low putts: Charlotte Pyles, 26.

Chip-ins: Margaret Whittet (No. 4), Billie Lee (No. 14), Shirley Rodgers (No. 18).

Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned. September is tournament play.

The last away play for the year will be at Wheatley in October. You do not have to be a member of the Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club to play in this event.

The “Haunting on the Hill” will be played on Saturday, Oct. 3. You can sign up in the pro shop until Sept. 25. Morning tee times will be allocated.

