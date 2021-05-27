Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with a total of 61 golfers participating.

The league was able to play just nine holes this week because of heavy rain.

The format for play next week is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned, and the first tee time is 7:30 a.m.

The next away play will be Monday, June 21, at the Golf Club of the Bluegrass in Nicholasville.

First Flight: Elaine Cloud, first low gross; Brenda Shipp, second low gross; Aggie Hampton, first low net (scorecard playoff); Margaret Whittet, second low net.

Second Flight: Marcie Mathews, first low gross; Trinta Cox, second low gross; Pam Rhodes, first low net; Trina Rhoads, second low net.

Third Flight: Audie Rodgers, first low gross; Cathy Kays, second low gross (SCP); Billie Lee, first low net; Kathy Branham, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Shirley Dukes, first low gross; Stacey McClellan, second low gross; Sherry White, first low net; Merri Lee Warren, second low net.

Fifth Flight: Ruth Hinkle, first low gross; Anne Hilen, second low gross; Nina Sue Rice, first low net; Helen Hawkins, second low net (SCP).

Low putts: Sherry White, 12.

Chip-ins: Sherry White (No. 2), Susan Rodgers (No. 7), Merri Lee Warren (No. 11), Rose Caudle (No. 13), Barbara Reynolds (No. 13), Linda Moore (No. 14), Audie Rodgers (No. 16).

