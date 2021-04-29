Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 51 golfers participating.

Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned, and the first tee time is 8 a.m.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Elaine Cloud, second low gross; Judy Halasek, first low net; Linda Moore, second low net.

Second Flight: Marcie Mathews, first low gross; Charlotte Pyles, second low gross; Susan Rodgers, first low net; Trina Rhoads, second low net (scorecard playoff).

Third Flight: Paula Wells, first low gross; Billie Lee, second low gross; Shirley Wilhoite, first low net; Linda Magee, second low net.

Fourth Flight: Sherry White, first low gross (SCP); Dawn Redmon, second low gross; Jill Lancaster, first low net; Donna Grimes, second low net.

Fifth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Nina Sue Rice, second low gross; Anne Hilen, first low net; Ruth Hinkle, second low net.

Low putts: Audie Rodgers and Helen Hawkins, 31.

Chip-ins: Robin Moore (No. 10), Nina Sue Rice (No. 14), Sherry White (No. 15).

