The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League has announced its September tournament winners and its end of the year winners.
The league’s season will officially end with a scramble on Oct. 14.
Perfect attendance: Glenda Abrams, Janice Anglin, Connie Goins, Helen Hawkins, Anne Hilen, Ruth Hinkle, Sherry Ison, Cathy Kays, Dusty Nelson, Carol Payton, Charlotte Pyles, Nina Sue Rice, Fran Terhune.
Most improved golfer: Cheryl Copley.
September tournament winners
Medalist: Connie Goins
Overall low net: Carol Payton
First Flight: Linda Moore, first low gross; Connie Wiard, second low gross; Charlotte Pyles, first low net; Julie Dawson, second low net; Judy Halasek, low putts.
Second Flight: Margaret Whittet, first low gross; Janice Anglin, second low gross; Shirley Rodgers, first low net; Billie Lee, second low net; Audie Rodgers, low putts.
Third Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Cathy Kays, second low gross; Dionne Fields, first low net; Dusty Nelson, second low net (scorecard playoff); Glenda Abrams, low putts.
Fourth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross; Anne Hilen, second low gross; Ruth Hinkle, first low net; Donna Greer, second low net; PJ Johnson and Fran Terhune, low putts.
Ringer sheet winners
Most chip-ins: Cathy Kays, Fran Terhune.
Low putts: Susan Goins, Cathy Kays, Fran Terhune.
Most improved ringer: Dionne Fields.
Low ringer: Connie Goins.
