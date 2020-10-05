Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League has announced its September tournament winners and its end of the year winners.

The league’s season will officially end with a scramble on Oct. 14.

Perfect attendance: Glenda Abrams, Janice Anglin, Connie Goins, Helen Hawkins, Anne Hilen, Ruth Hinkle, Sherry Ison, Cathy Kays, Dusty Nelson, Carol Payton, Charlotte Pyles, Nina Sue Rice, Fran Terhune.

Most improved golfer: Cheryl Copley.

September tournament winners

Medalist: Connie Goins

Overall low net: Carol Payton

First Flight: Linda Moore, first low gross; Connie Wiard, second low gross; Charlotte Pyles, first low net; Julie Dawson, second low net; Judy Halasek, low putts.

Second Flight: Margaret Whittet, first low gross; Janice Anglin, second low gross; Shirley Rodgers, first low net; Billie Lee, second low net; Audie Rodgers, low putts.

Third Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Cathy Kays, second low gross; Dionne Fields, first low net; Dusty Nelson, second low net (scorecard playoff); Glenda Abrams, low putts.

Fourth Flight: Helen Hawkins, first low gross; Anne Hilen, second low gross; Ruth Hinkle, first low net; Donna Greer, second low net; PJ Johnson and Fran Terhune, low putts.

Ringer sheet winners

Most chip-ins: Cathy Kays, Fran Terhune.

Low putts: Susan Goins, Cathy Kays, Fran Terhune.

Most improved ringer: Dionne Fields.

Low ringer: Connie Goins.

