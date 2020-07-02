Juniper ladies golf news logo

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League started play this week with 43 golfers participating.

Next week’s format is make your own foursome, and tee times will be assigned.

Here are the results of Wednesday’s play.

First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Linda Moore, second low gross; Robin Moore, first low net (SCP); Charlotte Pyles, second low net.

Second Flight: Barb Reynolds, first low gross; Barb Terrell, second low gross; Stacey McClellan, first low net (SCP); Cathy Kays, second low net.

Third Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Carol Payton, second low gross (SCP); Pat House, first low net (SCP); Sherry White, second low net (SCP).

Fourth Flight: Anne Hilen, first low gross; Helen Hawkins, second low gross.

Low putts: Charlotte Nelson, Linda Moore and Dawn Redmon, 30.

Chip-ins: Margaret Whittet (No. 4), Fran Terhune (No. 4), Dawn Redmon (No. 15), Audie Rodgers (No. 16).

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription