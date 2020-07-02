The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League started play this week with 43 golfers participating.
Next week’s format is make your own foursome, and tee times will be assigned.
Here are the results of Wednesday’s play.
First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Linda Moore, second low gross; Robin Moore, first low net (SCP); Charlotte Pyles, second low net.
Second Flight: Barb Reynolds, first low gross; Barb Terrell, second low gross; Stacey McClellan, first low net (SCP); Cathy Kays, second low net.
Third Flight: Dawn Redmon, first low gross; Carol Payton, second low gross (SCP); Pat House, first low net (SCP); Sherry White, second low net (SCP).
Fourth Flight: Anne Hilen, first low gross; Helen Hawkins, second low gross.
Low putts: Charlotte Nelson, Linda Moore and Dawn Redmon, 30.
Chip-ins: Margaret Whittet (No. 4), Fran Terhune (No. 4), Dawn Redmon (No. 15), Audie Rodgers (No. 16).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.