The Wednesday Ladies League at Juniper Hill will start league play beginning this week on hole No. 10 with assigned tee times. The month of July will be make your own foursome. A signup sheet will be available each week to sign up for the following week.
Monday, July 20, will be away play at Houston Oaks. A signup sheet will be available in the pro shop starting Wednesday.
The Wednesday Ladies League plays a competitive 18 holes, and all participants must be at least 18 years old in order to play in the league.
This league has two divisions. One division tees from the normal women’s tee and the other division tees from the shorter “Wildcat” tees. You must request to play from the “Wildcat” tees. They are for older ladies, those who have some health issues or some high handicappers.
Here are this week’s tee times.
7:30 a.m.: Glenda Abrams, Stacey McClellan, Audie Rodgers, Sherry White
7:42 a.m.: Rose Caudle, Robin Moore, Barb Reynolds, Debbie Wash
7:54 a.m.: Cathy Kays, Dusty Nelson, Carol Payton
8:06 a.m.: Donna Grimes, Helen Hawkins, Anne Hilen, Nina Sue Rice
8:18 a.m.: Janice Anglin, Shirley Duke, Margaret Hanly, Sherry Ison
8:30 a.m.: Connie Goins, Char Pyles, Barb Terrell
8:42 a.m.: Susan Goins, Aggie Hampton, Dawn Redmon, Connie Wiard
8:54 a.m.: Cheryl Copley, Lisa Frye, Sue Wood
9:06 a.m.: Charlotte Nelson, Margaret Whittet, Norma Wigglesworth
9:18 a.m.: Julie Dawson, Judy Halasek, Linda Moore, Brenda Shipp
9:30 a.m.: Karen Liebman, Billie Lee, Billie Robinson, Shirley Rodgers
9:42 a.m.: Wanda Booth, Pat House, Bonnie Wise
9:54 a.m.: Dionne Fields, Jill Lancaster, Merrilee Warren
10:06 a.m.: Donna Greer, Ruth Hinkle, PJ Johnson, Fran Terhune
