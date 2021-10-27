The Kentucky State University men’s basketball will open exhibition play Friday against the University of Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
“Our two exhibition games will be against some very tough competition and they’ll definitely get us prepared for the regular season,” KSU coach Jamaal Jackson said.
The UofL game tips off at 7 p.m. in Louisville.
"Last year, they were the last team out of the NCAA Tournament and definitely would’ve been selected had they not had to cancel so many games, so we know how tough they are,” Jackson added. “One of our guys played with El Ellis last season, and former Thorobred Steve Reece was Mike James’ high school and AAU coach.”
The Thorobreds will travel to Morehead State University for its final exhibition matchup at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
“Morehead State won the OVC last year and was an NCAA Tournament team,” Jackson explained. “They return their top three scorers, so that game will also be beneficial in preparing us for the regular season.”
The home season opener against Wilberforce University is slated for 8 p.m. Nov. 17.
“We open up with Wilberforce University at home. I’m familiar with their head coach, Mark Mitchell, and the types of teams he puts together,” Jackson added.
Road play gets underway Nov. 20 when KSU travels to Tiffin University for a 3 p.m. tip-off. The Thorobreds will be back at the William Exum Center to take on Ohio Dominican University at noon on Nov. 23.
Jackson is looking forward to league play.
“The SIAC will be extremely competitive, as it is every year. Because of COVID, players were able to retain eligibility from 2020-21 the season, meaning many teams will have players that have been together for three to five years,” the coach stated. “That’ll make for some very prepared and cohesive teams that we'll be going up against.”
League play begins on the road at Fort Valley State at 3 p.m. Nov. 27, followed by a stop at Clark Atlanta on Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
There will be a non-conference contest at home versus Elizabeth City State University on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.
The Thorobreds will host Bluefield State on New Year's Eve with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m.
Regular season play will end with a home game at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22, against Oakwood University.
The 2022 SIAC Men’s Basketball Championship starts Feb. 28, and runs through March 5, in Spring Hill, South Carolina.
Single game and season tickets will go on sale shortly.
While attending games inside the William Exum Center all spectators will be required to wear mask.
