The season has not gone nearly as well from a winning perspective as what All-American catcher Kayla Kowalik envisioned when she decided to play a fifth season for coach Rachel Lawson. However, from an overall perspective Kowalik has no complaints going into this week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament where UK played Florida on Wednesday night.

“Honestly I think it is better (than expected). Just the expectation of not getting the COVID year and now I get to get it back and that was not originally part of the plan. All of it is sweet. I feel like there is no bittersweet aspect to it,” said Kowalik.

051323.VaughtCol-Kayla Kowalik_submitted.JPG

All-American softball player Kayla Kowalik, who hopes to be back at Kentucky as a graduate assistant coach next year after her record-setting playing career, cried as she hugged coach Rachel Lawson after her final home game. (Vicky Graff photo)

