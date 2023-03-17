You might not think of Alabama as a softball state, but Kentucky junior pitcher Stephanie Schoonover says it is for many.

“The high school I graduated from, for us the main sport was softball. Our softball and baseball were the best sports there,” said Schoonover. “Softball was a main priority for a lot of people in southern Alabama. Birmingham has a lot of travel teams and hosts a lot of games. I played for two AAU teams that were very well known. Softball was really big for female athletes in Alabama.”

031823.VaughtCol-Schoonover_submitted.JPG

Kentucky junior Stephanie Schoonover has been a dominant strikeout pitcher this season and already has 10 wins. (UK Athletics photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription