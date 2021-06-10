UK logo

Kentucky coach John Calipari’s satellite camp will be at the CROSS Center at the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church next Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

The camp is for children ages 7-17, and the cost is $99 per camper.

Each camper will get skill work taught by UK coaches, players and staff, an opportunity to play with current UK players, photo and autography opportunities with UK staff and players, a camp T-shirt and an opportunity for additional prizes.

Go to https://forksbaptist.org/ukbasketballcamp/ to register for the camp.

